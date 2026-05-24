St. Augustine motel named among nation’s best roadside motels

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A motel in St. Augustine is getting national recognition.

The Local, St. Augustine, ranked No. 5 on USA Today’s 2026 list of the best roadside motels in the country.

The ranking was part of the publication’s annual 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Readers can find the full list on USA Today’s website.

According to USA Today, the motel stands out for blending retro 1950s charm with modern features.

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The property, a restored former Island Shores motel, includes app-based self-check-in, keyless room entry and updated amenities while keeping a vintage-inspired look with tropical and coral themes.

The St. Augustine motel was the only Florida property to make this year’s top 10 list.

USA Today said readers voted on the rankings after nominations from travel experts and editors.

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