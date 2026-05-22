Anastasia State Park introduces new glamping bungalows

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There’s a new way to experience Northeast Florida’s Anastasia State Park just in time for summer break.

Glamping is like traditional camping, where you step into nature and unplug, but much more convenient.

Dan LeBlanc of President Cape Leisure worked with the park to bring glamping to the area, and they’ve been consistently booked since.

“It’s crazy. These arrived late March, like on a Wednesday, and they were ready to start renting on Friday. We put them online, and I couldn’t believe it. The weekend sold out,” LeBlanc said.

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Blanc gave Action News Jax anchor Shay Simon an inside look at the bright yellow 16-foot Honeybee-themed queen-size beach bungalow.

There is AC, heat, queen-size beds, a refrigerator, a coffee maker and it’s snuggled right in the middle of nature.

“Glamping makes camping easy. Everything is done for you. Not everybody wants to pitch a tent. Not everybody wants to go out and buy an RV and drive it somewhere and hook up the sewer lines and all that. Glamping, just show up,” LeBlanc said.

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There are three 16-inch bungalows available, and three larger bungalows are coming soon that could fit up to eight people.

“What I love about it is it pulls people into the state park that may not have come otherwise and exposes them to the outdoors. And we’ve got the greatest state park system in the whole country, in Florida. We’re blessed with that,” LeBlanc said.

For more information, visit: anastasiastatepark.com/glamping/

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