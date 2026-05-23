LIST | Jacksonville city offices, facilities to close for Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Jacksonville city government offices and facilities will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Full-day closures include:

City Hall

Ed Ball Building

Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex

Yates Building (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser)

Duval County Courthouse

Supervisor of Elections main office

Municipal Code Compliance Division

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices

Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center

Victim Services Center

Kids Hope Alliance (also closed Saturday, May 23)

Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office

Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices

Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices

Solid Waste Division administrative offices

Household Hazardous Waste Facility

The Ritz Theatre & Museum

Cecil Gym and Fitness Center

All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department

What’s open with modified hours:

City pools — 30 locations open Saturday; hours and locations, here

Southside Tennis Complex — Open Monday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; hard court and pickleball entrances at other facilities remain unlocked

Animal Care and Protective Services — Open for adoptions Monday, noon–7 p.m.

Huguenot Memorial Park — Opens 6 a.m.; day-use visitors must exit by 7 p.m.

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park — Opens 8 a.m., closes at regular time of 8 p.m. Early bird and annual passes are required for entry from 6-8 a.m.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will proceed on its regular schedule.

The 630-CITY Customer Service Center will be closed from Saturday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Residents can still request city services online at myjax.custhelp.com.

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