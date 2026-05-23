LIST | Jacksonville city offices, facilities to close for Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Jacksonville city government offices and facilities will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
Full-day closures include:
- City Hall
- Ed Ball Building
- Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex
- Yates Building (The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser)
- Duval County Courthouse
- Supervisor of Elections main office
- Municipal Code Compliance Division
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices
- Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices
- Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center
- Victim Services Center
- Kids Hope Alliance (also closed Saturday, May 23)
- Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office
- Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices
- Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices
- Solid Waste Division administrative offices
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility
- The Ritz Theatre & Museum
- Cecil Gym and Fitness Center
- All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department
What’s open with modified hours:
- City pools — 30 locations open Saturday; hours and locations, here
- Southside Tennis Complex — Open Monday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; hard court and pickleball entrances at other facilities remain unlocked
- Animal Care and Protective Services — Open for adoptions Monday, noon–7 p.m.
- Huguenot Memorial Park — Opens 6 a.m.; day-use visitors must exit by 7 p.m.
- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park — Opens 8 a.m., closes at regular time of 8 p.m. Early bird and annual passes are required for entry from 6-8 a.m.
Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will proceed on its regular schedule.
The 630-CITY Customer Service Center will be closed from Saturday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. Residents can still request city services online at myjax.custhelp.com.
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