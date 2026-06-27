Illegal immigrant arrested in Operation Checkmate child predator investigation, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An illegal alien was the latest person to be arrested as part of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Checkmate, a multi-day operation targeting those who use the internet to solicit children for sex.

According to JSO, 34-year-old Jose Malagon used an online site to interact with two individuals whom he allegedly thought were teenage girls to solicit them for sex. However, he was actually chatting with detectives. Malagon initially agreed to meet the ‘teen’ but did not travel.

After weeks, after the operation ended, JSO detectives received a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, the US Marshals Task Force found Malagon in Neptune Beach. He violently resisted his arrest, but he was eventually taken into custody.

JSO says Malagon has been arrested before, and he is an illegal immigrant from Mexico. His arrest brings their total to 30 arrests during the operation. Five of the other men arrested were in the country illegally.

The sheriff’s office says they are not done with the operation and have outstanding warrants for other predators identified during it. Parents are also reminded to take an active role in their child’s life when they are on the internet and know who they’re talking to.

If there is any suspicion of someone trying to lure a child online, contact the Cyber Tipline by calling 1.800.THE.LOST.

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