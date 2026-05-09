Nemours Children’s Health opens new ENT center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville officially opened a new pediatric ear, nose, and throat center on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Betty and Jack Demetree Family Center for Otolaryngology will expand care for children across Northeast Florida and allow Nemours to see more patients needing ENT treatment.

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Hospital leaders say the facility adds new spaces for hearing tests and specialized treatment for children with hearing and balance issues.

Nemours says the opening comes as Jacksonville continues to grow and demand for pediatric specialty care increases.

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