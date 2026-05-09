FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet and stormy Mother’s Day weekend at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
- A stalled front is draped over our region for Saturday and will linger through Sunday.
- Moisture along the front will combine with afternoon heating to produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms later Saturday.
- Storm coverage will be high across all of south Georgia and much of north Florida, though some dry pockets are likely south of Jacksonville.
- Storm hazards Saturday include very heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
- Mother’s Day will start off dry and mainly cloudy. Additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely.
- A cold front will approach our area from the west on Monday, maintaining a risk of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.
- A stronger storm or two is likely each day through Monday, with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts the main hazards.
- Rain totals over the next 3 days will range from 0.5-2″ with locally higher amounts. This rain will greatly reduce the wildfire risk in the short-term and will only put a very small dent in the ongoing drought.
- A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday, bringing dry weather to the region by mid-week.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. HIGH: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms/showers lingering. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 67
MOTHER’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. 67/88
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. 69/88
TUESDAY: A few showers in NE Florida in the morning, then partly cloudy and cooler. 65/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85
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