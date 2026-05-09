FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wet and stormy Mother’s Day weekend at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A stalled front is draped over our region for Saturday and will linger through Sunday.

Moisture along the front will combine with afternoon heating to produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms later Saturday.

Storm coverage will be high across all of south Georgia and much of north Florida, though some dry pockets are likely south of Jacksonville.

Storm hazards Saturday include very heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Mother’s Day will start off dry and mainly cloudy. Additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely.

A cold front will approach our area from the west on Monday, maintaining a risk of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

A stronger storm or two is likely each day through Monday, with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts the main hazards.

Rain totals over the next 3 days will range from 0.5-2″ with locally higher amounts. This rain will greatly reduce the wildfire risk in the short-term and will only put a very small dent in the ongoing drought.

A cold front will push through the area on Tuesday, bringing dry weather to the region by mid-week.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. HIGH: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms/showers lingering. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 67

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. 67/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some stronger storms possible. 69/88

TUESDAY: A few showers in NE Florida in the morning, then partly cloudy and cooler. 65/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 9, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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