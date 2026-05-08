Reported fire at Union Correctional Institution

Authorities are responding to a fire at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on its traffic map that troopers are responding to a structure fire in an “investigation only” capacity.

Action News Jax is working to get more information about the fire and will update this story as soon as any updates become available.

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