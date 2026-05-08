Local

Reported fire at Union Correctional Institution

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Florida Department of Corrections Badge (Florida Department of Corrections)
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Authorities are responding to a fire at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Highway Patrol said on its traffic map that troopers are responding to a structure fire in an “investigation only” capacity.

Action News Jax is working to get more information about the fire and will update this story as soon as any updates become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Action News Jax Top Stories
Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

0

Most Read