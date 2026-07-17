Clay County school officials float idea of doing away with high school libraries

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Northeast Florida school district with the most book removals and restrictions may now consider doing away with libraries in senior high schools.

During a recent Clay County School Board workshop, Chief Academic Officer Rodger Dailey detailed the challenges facing district staff in their efforts to try to ensure books on school library shelves are compliant with state laws.

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He noted libraries in senior high schools tend to include the most problematic titles and posed this suggestion.

“Perhaps at some point we revisit this discussion too, just around what do we do with senior high libraries? The circulation rate, they are less than most schools. Less than one checkout a day,” said Dailey.

Dailey questioned if library space in senior high schools would be better suited for technology or research labs, rather than traditional libraries with physical books.

It’s an idea Clay County resident Donna Waters argued is worth exploring.

“I hardly ever open a real book any longer. I use my phone or the computer,” said Waters. ”I even read my bible on my phone.”

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But Clay County School Board Member Beth Clark (District 3) doesn’t agree.

“I mean, it’s such a joy over more screen time, to be able to hold that book and read it,” said Clark.

Clark said she’s hoping to find other ways of streamlining the district’s efforts to ensure library books are age-appropriate.

AI is one area she’s exploring right now.

“Hopefully, instead of individuals having to go through all those titles, that AI program could give us kind of an idea up front and speed things up,” said Clark.

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Action News Jax reached out to the other four Clay County School Board members asking for their thoughts on the idea of doing away with high school libraries in the district.

We did not hear back.

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