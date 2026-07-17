Missing Georgia girl who was subject of AMBER Alert found safe in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing Georgia girl was found safe in Jacksonville on Thursday and two people were taken into custody, authorities confirmed Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday morning a 13-year-old girl was found safe, our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Action News Jax that it assisted the FBI in safely locating the girl in the San Marco area.

A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an AMBER Alert, was issued for the girl on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Levi’s Call shared by the GBI, she was last seen 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on James Drive in Baxley, which is about two-and-a-half hours northwest of Jacksonville, with Giavannie Alexis Carter.

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GBI had said in the alert that the girl was believed to be in extreme danger.

FBI Jacksonville said it and FBI Atlanta assisted the GBI in locating the girl.

We have reached out to the GBI to get more details on the people who were taken into custody and if they face any charges. We are waiting to hear back.

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