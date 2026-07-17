First Alert Weather: Your weekend will be hot & humid with storms at times

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few showers and storms into early this evening, mainly west of I-95 before fading overnight.

The weekend will be hot with afternoon storms increasing.

Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning when and where storms occur, but there will be plenty of dry hours too.

Highs will reach into the 90s each day.

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TONIGHT: A few inland evening showers/storms… becoming mostly clear overnight. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/ t’storms. 76/92

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