First Alert Weather: Your weekend will be hot & humid with storms at times

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few showers and storms into early this evening, mainly west of I-95 before fading overnight.
- The weekend will be hot with afternoon storms increasing.
- Locally heavy rain and frequent lightning when and where storms occur, but there will be plenty of dry hours too.
- Highs will reach into the 90s each day.
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TONIGHT: A few inland evening showers/storms… becoming mostly clear overnight. Low: 74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 94
SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 75
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/95
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/ t’storms. 76/92
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