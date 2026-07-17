‘Uncharted territory’: New law could put over 4.4K acres in St. Johns on fast track for development

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 4,462 acres of land along the Intracoastal in St. Johns County appear to be on the fast track for development as a result of a new state law.

The stretch of land that runs along the Intracoastal’s West Bank is owned by the Davis family and is the subject of an application to be designated as an Agricultural Enclave.

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“The only bite at the apple is to see if it actually qualifies as an agricultural enclave,” said St. Johns County Commissioner Kista Joseph (R-District 4).

Joseph explained under a new state law, it’s much easier for property owners to earn an Agricultural Enclave designation and fast-track development.

And local leaders have little to no say in the matter.

“We’re in uncharted territory cause you’re basically going over the Board of County Commissioners and someone else is deciding how you’re going to build out your county,” said Joseph.

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St. Johns County residents like Cindy Moody told Action News Jax they’re worried about unchecked development in the county.

“I think the pushback from this area is mostly just based on traffic,” said Moody.

And Moody said she believes local voices should have a say.

“I wish that the local people could stand up for the local area more,” said Moody.

The potential development on the Davis land is just one of six properties in the county with active applications for Agricultural Enclave designations.

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Joseph said neighbors have taken notice.

“They know this is coming. They’re not happy and they’re already starting to get together in groups to fight something like this,” said Joseph.

St. Johns County Commissioners will meet in August to hear the Agricultural Enclave application for the Davis land, as well as the other five parcels, likely all on the same day.

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