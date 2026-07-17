Jacksonville ranks top 10 in U.S. cities with worst mid-year foreclosure rate, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In ATTOM’s Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, it found that foreclosure rates nationally are up 21% from this time last year.

The state of Florida had the worst foreclosure rate, with “0.27 percent of housing units with a foreclosure filing,” the report said.

The report also found that Jacksonville, Florida, ranks in the top 10 for U.S. cities with the worst foreclosure rate of about 0.31%.

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“I’m not surprised,” said Realtor Kelsey Ebarb-Rembold.

Ebarb-Rembold is a Realtor for Keller Williams Realty in St. Johns County. She sells properties all over Northeast Florida, including in Jacksonville. She says one reason our area has more foreclosures involves the way they were processed during the pandemic.

“During 2020…a lot of the foreclosure process was actually much more lenient, so it was actually delayed during that time, which now pushes our numbers to look a bit higher,” said Ebarb-Rembold.

Another factor, she says, is the influx of people who’ve moved down here in recent years.

“We did have such a high number of people move here in that 2022 to 2024 range at a higher price point. Some of those people we are seeing wanting to sell now…and they’re realizing that there isn’t as much equity there as they would need based on that discrepancy,” she said.

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Despite the foreclosure rates being as high as they are in Florida, Ebarb-Rembold says it doesn’t represent a problem with the overall housing market here, as it is currently stable.

You can read ATTOM’s full report here:

Foreclosure Activity Posts Annual Increase in First Half of 2026

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