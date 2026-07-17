Person in Doctors Lake taken into custody, Clay sheriff says

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A person is in custody after they were in Doctors Lake, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

Cook said in a social media post on Friday afternoon that a “subject is in the water, refusing to cooperate with police,” near the Doctors Lake Bridge.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office put out a SaferWatch notification that people may see “increased law enforcement presence on top of and under the Doctors Lake Bridge.”

While deputies were responding, Cook asked people to avoid the area, and deputies asked that boaters avoid the area as well.

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