LIST: Back to school backpack giveaways in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several organizations and entities in the Jacksonville area are helping students get ready for the coming school year with backpack giveaways.

Action News Jax has compiled a list of the upcoming giveaways and the information you need to know before you go.

Know of a backpack giveaway that we missed? Email the information to web@actionnewsjax.com and we’ll add it to our list.

Council Member Terrance Freeman, Walmart, and TECO Peoples Gas Host the “Largest Backpack Giveaway in Jacksonville”

WHEN: Saturday, July 11, 8 a.m. until supplies last

WHERE: Prime Osborn Convention Center, 1000 Water Street

WHAT: Families are encouraged to arrive early. Free backpacks filled with essential school supplies will be distributed to local students on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Students must be present to receive a backpack.

Florida Department of Health in Duval County

WHEN: Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon

WHERE: Central Health Plaza, 515 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206

WHAT: Free backpacks and school supplies will be distributed while supplies last, and attendees will also have access to important health services, including school physicals and pediatric dental cleanings. This event is free, open to the public, and preregistration is not required.

Florida Blue Centers Hosting “Back to School: Mission Ready” Events

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: 13249 City Square Drive, Jacksonville (River City Marketplace) and 4855 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville (St. Johns Town Center)

WHAT: Free backpacks and school supply giveaways, limited to three backpacks per household, while supplies last. Parent/Guardian must be present with child(ren) to receive backpack. Fun cosmic activities for the kids and healthy refreshments and snacks will be available. Attendees are asked to RSVP ahead of time. Click here to RSVP for the River City Marketplace location. Click here to RSVP for the St. Johns Town Center location.

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