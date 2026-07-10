City of Jacksonville Cooling Centers activated through Sunday due to extreme heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has activated its “Cooling Center Contingency Plan” to combat extreme heat, with cooling centers set to activate across the city through Sunday, July 12.

The plan, which builds on previous years’ efforts, will see cooling centers open at various city facilities, including libraries, community centers, pools, and splash pads.

The city said these centers will be activated under the following circumstances:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a Heat Advisory for Duval County for three or more consecutive days. The maximum heat index is expected to be between 108°F and 112°F. The National Weather Service (NWS) issues an Excessive Heat Warning for one or more days. The maximum heat index is expected to reach 113°F or higher.

All cooling centers and pools will be open on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

Monday-Saturday Locations: For extreme heat events on Mondays through Saturdays, Cooling Centers will be activated at various City of Jacksonville (COJ) facilities under normal hours of operation. These facilities will be open regardless of whether activation thresholds are met, and they include:

All COJ Public Libraries (21 libraries): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces.

All COJ Community Centers (20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods.

All COJ Pools (31 pools) and Splash Pads (18 pads): Provide immediate cooling relief.

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On Sunday, July 12, two main cooling centers will be open.

Sunday and Holiday Locations: For extreme heat events on Sundays and holidays, two main Cooling Centers will be specifically activated from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM:

Main Library (303 N. Laura St.)

Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.)

All COJ Pools and Splash Pads are open on Sundays through Labor Day weekend, the City said.

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The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to cooling centers on designated heat emergency days. Residents can access this service by informing bus drivers of their destination to or from a cooling center.

The First Alert Weather Team said highs will remain in the upper 90s through the first half of the weekend, with feels like temperatures in the 100s.

The City of Jacksonville’s website, Jacksonville.gov/StayCoolJax, and JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax, offer additional information on cooling center locations, hours of operation, and safety guidelines for extreme heat events.

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