DUI Wolfpack operation seeks to remove, bust impaired drivers in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the St. Augustine Police Department, St. Augustine Beach Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol to conduct a DUI Wolfpack operation. The multi-agency effort begins at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The operation aims to remove impaired drivers from the roadways. It also seeks to educate the public about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, chemicals or controlled substances.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced the operation on social media Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said it is committed to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.

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