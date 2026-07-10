Woman leaves purse in Neptune Beach restaurant, credit cards taken, charges made, man arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing multiple theft charges after Neptune Beach police said he removed and used credit cards from a woman’s purse that she accidentally left at a restaurant.

After noticing that she left her purse at the restaurant, she returned and picked it up, a Neptune Beach Police Department social media post states. The post did not state which restaurant, but said the incident occurred on June 19.

The woman later noticed her credit cards were missing and charges were made on her account. Investigators on Thursday arrested Johnathan Johnson Jr. at his job, the post states. “Through investigative leads, a suspect was identified,” police said.

Johnson was charged with five counts of credit card theft.

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