Costco sued over protein powder, accused of containing lead

Costco is being sued over protein powder sold in its warehouse clubs.

The class action alleges that Orgain protein powders contain toxic heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium, Fox Business reported.

The lawsuit was filed on July 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington State.

The lawsuit accuses Costco of marketing the protein powder as “high quality, clean, and nutritious without disclosing the presence or risk of heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, and arsenic.”

You can read the lawsuit here or below:

Orgain, the protein powder producer, denied the claim, saying it is safe to consume.

“Orgain products are safe to consume,” the company said in a July 9 statement to USA Today. “While trace amounts of substances that occur in the environment can be present in plant-based ingredients, our products comply with applicable food safety standards and guidance. We stand behind the safety and quality of our products.”

Consumer Reports, along with the Clean Label Project, tested protein powders for a 2025 report and said it found lead in the Orgain Vanilla Bean powder at 143% of its level of concern, Fox Business reported. The publications said it was “okay to eat occasionally,” but said only to consume about four servings a week.

The Food and Drug Administration said there is no safe level of lead exposure.

“While it is not possible to completely prevent lead from entering the food supply, for foods that contain lead, it may be possible to reduce the levels through changes to agricultural or manufacturing practices. By law, food manufacturers have a responsibility to significantly minimize or prevent chemical hazards when needed,” the agency states.

The plaintiffs are asking for unspecified monetary damages and for Costco to disclose on the packaging or advertising that the protein powder contains heavy metals if the company continues to sell the product, USA Today reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group