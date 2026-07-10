Mother of woman shot 7 times while driving in Jacksonville speaks out, urges suspect to come forward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother is speaking on behalf of her daughter, who is fighting for her life after she was shot seven times while driving her car Wednesday morning.

“Hug your family because you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” said Kristin Addison, mother of Kristina Parramore.

38-year-old Kristina Parramore is one of the two women shot multiple times inside the car.

“She’s not really conscious. She’s sedated,” said Addison about Parramore.

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The shooting happened on West 16th Street in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood.

Three women were in the car when the shooting started. The third woman was not hit.

This shooting comes on the heels of a violent Fourth of July weekend, where four separate shootings left two people dead.

JSO’s transparency portal shows that the number of murders in the city is lower now compared to this time last year.

JSO Crime Data Comparison

But our Action News Jax records show that the number of shootings is roughly the same as it was this time last year.

As of July 9th, 2026: 115 reported shootings

As of July 9th, 2025: 131 reported shootings

During a one-on-one interview with Sheriff TK Waters, we asked him what he made of the recent spike in shootings.

“I’d be a fool to sit here and tell you that it doesn’t happen,” said Sheriff Waters. “But you’ll have a time throughout…the year. And it’s been like this every year. You’ll have a peak and then you have valleys. And what we wanna do is we want to stay in the valleys as much and as often as we can.”

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Now Addison is asking for the community to come together to help put an end to the violence.

“If you don’t help our fellow people in our community, then you may be the next one whose child is lying there with seven bullet holes in their back and gasping for a breath,” she said.

Addision says she has full faith in Sheriff Waters and that he and JSO will find whoever did this and bring justice to her family.

Right now, JSO is still searching for a suspect in Kristina’s case. If you know anything, you’re asked to give JSO a call immediately.

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