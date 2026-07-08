JSO: Car shot up in Springfield with 3 women inside, 2 in critical condition, suspect unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio has talked to the boyfriend of one of the victims. He said she was shot 6 to 8 times in the back and was driving to pick him up.

Two women were listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning after the car they were in was shot at. It happened at about 6:18 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 16th Street in the Springfield neighborhood, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release.

A third woman in the car was not injured, police said.

The car was traveling on the roadway when gunfire erupted striking the vehicle multiple times, the news release states. The suspect is unknown, police said.

JSO said the “community’s assistance is critical in this investigation.” Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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