Young daughters seen hugging father on Ring camera before he opened fire on them, their mother: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more information about what happened before two young girls and their mother were shot on the Northside last week.

One of the girls, 4-year-old Harmoni Reed, died in the shooting that happened at a home on Traci Lynn Drive on Tuesday, June 30.

Harmoni’s 2-year-old sister, Rhythm Reed, and Brianna Johnson, 27, the mother of the girls, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accused gunman and father of the girls, 29-year-old Trudale Reed, claims he did not remember shooting the girls and their mother, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report said Ring video shows Trudale Reed arriving to the house around 4:37 p.m. the afternoon of the shooting.

In the video, Johnson opens the door to the home and both girls run to their father for a hug, the report said.

RELATED: Duval father accused of killing 4-year-old, shooting family previously accused of domestic violence

The arrest report said the girls return inside and Trudale Reed stays outside talking to Johnson for some time before pulling out a gun around 4:56 p.m.

He then shot toward her and the house.

Trudale Reed drove away in a stolen SUV after the shooting and was eventually taken into custody by officers after a “high-risk traffic stop” during which Reed broke his arm.

Trudale Reed Trudale Reed, 29, in Duval County Circuit Court on Thursday (July 2, 2026). He accused of shooting his two daughters and their mother.

After he was captured, police said Reed “made several spontaneous statements” captured on officers’ body-worn camera, including “one gun, one clip, 15 bullets, every single one of em, I’m drunk, I (expletive) up.”

Suspect told police he drank 3 pints of vodka in 4-hour period

During his interview with police on Wednesday, July 1, the day after the shooting, Trudale Reed said he had been drinking throughout the day and “blacked out.”

Reed told police that his “dad drove him to the liquor store” on his way to work around 12:30 p.m. the day of the shooting and bought a pint of vodka and a Red Bull, the report said.

He drank the pint of vodka over the course of an hour, Reed said. He said the plan was for his mother to pick up him, Johnson, and his daughters from Johnson’s house after she got off work around 4:30 p.m.

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After he got off work around 3:30 p.m., Reed said he stopped at a liquor store and bought two more pints of vodka and “started drinking while walking towards” Johnson’s house.

He insisted that he does not remember anything that happened between 4:30 p.m. on June 30 and 8 a.m. on July 1, the report said.

Police also interviewed Trudale Reed’s mother. She told officers she arrived at Johnson’s house to pick up her son, his daughters, and their mother, the report said.

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She said that’s when she saw her son pull out the gun and shoot Johnson.

Trudale Reed is facing multiple charges, including murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His next court date is set for July 23 at 9 a.m.

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