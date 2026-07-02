29-year-old arrested on murder, attempted murder charges in Northside family shooting, JSO say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of fatally shooting his 4-year-old daughter and critically wounding his 2-year-old child and their mother is in jail on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, patrol officers responded to a home on Traci Lynn Drive on the Northside around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers found a 27-year-old woman and two young children shot.

One of the children, a 4-year-old girl, died at the scene. The other child, a 2-year-old girl, and the mother were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that there was a dispute between 29-year-old Trudale Reed and the woman outside the home. JSO says Reed struck the woman and the two girls with multiple rounds. He fled in a stolen SUV.

JSO says investigators quickly identified Reed as the suspect and got a description of the vehicle he left the scene in. Members of JSO’s Community Problem Response Team found and stopped Reed using a vehicle block and soon detained him. Reed was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

After working with the State Attorney’s Office, JSO obtained a warrant for Reed’s arrest on charges of 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Auto Theft, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Reed is booked into the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

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