Charles Faggart’s family wants video of what led to his death; Sheriff says not during feds’ probe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a local man who died after an incident inside the Duval County Jail is demanding to see surveillance video showing what happened to him.

Charles Faggart died in April 2025, days after an incident with corrections officers inside the jail.

Nine corrections officers were stripped of their authority while the case was investigated, but there have been no public updates since the FBI took the investigation over.

Action News Jax asked Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters why the family still hasn’t received the surveillance video.

He said it won’t be released during the federal criminal investigation.

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“We’re doing everything that we needed to do, we conducted our internal investigation, the State Attorney’s Office has conducted their independent investigation, the federal government’s doing, we’re doing what the public asks or what the family even asks. But they’re not going to get that video while there’s a criminal case still being investigated and that’s what the federal government’s doing,” Waters said.

Belkis Plata, the lawyer for Faggart’s family, said Thursday there is an evidentiary hearing coming up in the public records lawsuit the family filed against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office:

“We are writing to provide an update in the ongoing legal proceedings arising from the death of Charles Faggart while in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“There is an evidentiary hearing scheduled in the public records lawsuit filed by Charles’ family against Sheriff T.K. Waters and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The hearing will take place on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in the Duval County Courthouse.

“This lawsuit seeks to require the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to comply with Florida’s Public Records Act by producing records related to Charles Faggart’s death, including surveillance video, incident reports, investigative records, and other evidence that has been requested by the family for more than a year. At the evidentiary hearing, the Court will hear testimony and consider evidence regarding whether the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has improperly withheld public records and whether those records must now be released.

“The Faggart family remains committed to pursuing every legal avenue available to uncover the truth about what happened to Charles. They will continue seeking answers, transparency, and accountability until justice is achieved for their son.”

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