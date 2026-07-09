Golf cart driver arrested one week after Neptune Beach hit-and-run injures family

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police announced an arrest in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say Brandon Hutto-White caused a family’s golf cart to crash at Florida Boulevard and Kings Road around 8:30 a.m. July 1.

He was arrested Thursday on hit-and-run and driving on a suspended, canceled, or revoked license.

The crash sent an entire family to the emergency room.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax the dad’s golf cart overturned after he swerved to avoid colliding with the suspect’s golf cart that failed to yield. Neighbors say Hutto-White initially stopped and helped flip the golf cart upright. Witnesses say the suspect told the family he was grabbing a first aid kit but never came back.

Golf carts are a way of life at the beach.

“Down at the Jax Beach area in Neptune, people are trading in their second car, and that’s all they’re using is these carts for the street,” said Brian Amescua, who owns Epic Golf Carts at Beach and Kernan.

Brian Amescua opened Icon Epic Golf Carts at Beach and Kernan four years ago.

“I’ve seen accidents, rollovers where it’s actual, you know, the one wearing the seatbelt walks away Scot free, and I’ve been seeing kids airlifted into the hospital with broken backs. I’ve seen a lot in my four years at this place,” said Amescua.

Thankfully, everyone on board this golf cart was wearing their seatbelt, walking away with minor injuries. Neighbors say the young girl had a gash on her forehead, while the father and son were treated for bumps and bruises.

The crash hits close to home for neighbors, like the Swain family.

“You know, definitely scary. You know, there’s definitely that intersection with the e-bikes. I know there’s been some history there,” said Matt Swain.

Data compiled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission finds roughly 13,000 golf cart-related accidents require emergency room visits each year. It finds about 2,000 of those happen in Florida, and nearly 40% of all crashes involve kids under 16.

For more information regarding golf cart accidents, click here.

“You know, everyone wants to go faster, but technically, under LSV laws, you’re only allowed to go 25 miles an hour. Everyone wants to go 30, 35 on Penman, and it’s just safety issues. You’re gonna upset people behind you, but that’s the law,” said Amescua.

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