‘We’re going to tell you the truth’: JSO to host series of Town Hall meetings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is getting ready to host its annual Town Hall meetings with neighbors across the city.

“I’m 100% transparent. We’re going to tell you the truth. We’re going to be factual, be honest. And listen to questions and even suggestions. Sometimes we take them, sometimes we don’t, but we’ll listen,” said JSO Sheriff TK Waters.

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Sheriff Waters says the purpose of these Town Halls is to be transparent with the people JSO serves and to answer any questions people may have.

“(It’s) basically our way of reporting out what’s been going on, reporting out some things we want to try to do in the future, and then opening ourselves up to questions. And I don’t mind answering questions if I can answer them. And if we don’t answer all of them there, we have note cards. We ask that you leave an email address so that we can get every question answered,” Sheriff Waters said.

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The schedule for the Town Halls is listed below:

District 5:

Monday, July 13th at Trinity Baptist Church Hammond Campus

District 3:

Tuesday, July 14th at The Church of Eleven22 Mandarin Campus

District 4:

Thursday, July 16th at Hillcrest Baptist Church

District 2:

Monday, July 20th at Impact Church

District 6:

Tuesday, July 21st at The Church of Eleven 22 North Jax Campus

District 1:

Thursday, July 23rd at Aspire Church San Marco

*All meetings are slated to start at 6:30 p.m.*

JSO Town Hall Meetings Schedule of JSO July 2026 Town Hall Meetings. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

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