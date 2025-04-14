Jacksonville police identify 9 officers removed from jail duties after injury of inmate who died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released the initial incident report on what happened inside the Duval County Jail on Monday, April 7, that later led to one inmate’s death, and nine corrections employees being removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority.

The report also named those officers who were removed from duty.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters first announced publicly on Tuesday that eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant are part of the active investigation into Charles Faggart’s death and have been stripped of their corrections authority.

According to the report released Monday, their names and identification numbers are:

Sgt. W.H. Cox #76320

Ofc. T.C. Pennamon #88613

Ofc. G.L. Mckinnis #86574

Ofc. D.D. Thomas #82590

Ofc. M.E. Sullivan #84331

Ofc. P.L. Collins #88641

Ofc. A.K. Maygoo #88643

Ofc. E. Kurtovic #84333

Ofc. J.J. Bullard #88012

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax has requested the personnel reports for these correctional employees.

Additionally, JSO in a social media post also released the names of officers who may have witnessed or responded to the incident:

Lt. S.M. Wesley #73341

Lt. L. Dickens #31247

Sgt. K.R. Clarida #68523

Ofc. M.E. Prendergast #88989

Ofc. M.M. Lane #88631

Ofc. C.R. Morgan #83538

Ofc. J.W. Clifton #83565

Ofc. J.R. Baldwin #78053

Ofc. J.E. Vertus #88658

Ofc. H.T. Sanders #87392

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Portions of the incident report are redacted, or crossed out.

JSO said this is to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“Every document we release must be carefully checked to ensure that we do not violate Florida State Statute in the release of confidential information, or release exempt information prematurely, which would jeopardize the criminal investigation,” JSO said in a statement.

Read the report with redactions from JSO below:

Incident_25-199183 by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Read JSO’s latest statement on the investigation below:

Statement by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Action News Jax is continuing to go through the incident report and will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

Timeline of events so far

Action News Jax told you Wednesday when Waters announced that he had asked the FBI to help investigate. Currently, the FBI said there is no open federal investigation.

On Thursday, Belkis Plata, the attorney representing Faggart’s family, said that he had died.

Read: Statements from Mayor Donna Deegan, Sheriff T.K. Waters, the family’s attorney and other local officials on the death of Charles Faggart

On Friday, two law enforcement sources told Action News Jax what happened in Duval County Jail prior to Faggart’s death.

Hundreds turned out Sunday for a march and a rally in front of JSO headquarters in downtown Jacksonville.

“I loved Charles and he deserved so much more than this. And that’s all I have to say,” said Caitlyn Benz, the mother of Faggart’s six-year-old son Lincoln.

RELATED: ‘Deeper and bigger problems’: Inmate safety at Duval County Jail under question after injury

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.