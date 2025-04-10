Inmate who was in critical condition after Duval County Jail incident has died, family attorney says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An inmate who was in critical condition after a Monday incident in the Duval County Jail has died, according to the attorney representing his family.

Belkis Plata released a statement on Thursday afternoon stating that Charles Faggart was pronounced dead at 2:11 p.m.

“But Charles has been brain dead since Monday,” Plata said in the statement.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday when Plata released a statement identifying Faggart as the inmate to whom Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters was referring when he spoke at a Tuesday news conference about an inmate injured in the Duval County Jail.

On Wednesday, Waters said he asked the FBI to investigate the incident, which led to the suspension of eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant.

Plata said Faggart’s family is “pleading” for answers and asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office “to give them the dignity of knowing the truth before they bury their child.”

Below is Plata’s full statement:

“The family of Charles Faggart is heartbroken, devastated, overwhelmed with shock and pleading for answers after their son was murdered by members of the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office while in their custody at the Duval County Jail.

“This horrific incident occurred on Monday, April 7, 2025, inside the Duval County Jail. The family was not notified until Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“Despite Sheriff T.K. Waters’ public statements yesterday claiming transparency and outreach, neither he, his detectives, nor anyone from his office has provided this family with any information about what happened to their son. Not a phone call. Not a meeting. Not an explanation.

“Today, at 2:11 p.m., Charles Faggart was pronounced deceased. But Charles has been brain dead since Monday.

“This family has a right to know what happened to their son — under Florida law, under Marsy’s Law, and under any sense of human decency. Even if Sheriff Waters refuses to share that information publicly, he owes this family the truth privately.

“Charles Faggart was a son. A father. A brother. A friend. He was loved. He mattered. And now he is gone — murdered by those sworn to protect.

“We know there is video. We know there are witnesses. We know there are answers. And we are demanding them.

“This family will not rest until they know what happened to Charles. We intend to hold every individual involved in this tragedy accountable — both in the criminal justice system and in the civil courts.

“We continue to call on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to do what is right — to show this family mercy — and to give them the dignity of knowing the truth before they bury their child.

“The family would like to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out, prayed for them, and offered their love and support during this unimaginable time. Every message, every prayer, and every act of kindness has reminded them that they are not alone in their grief.

“The family has created a GoFundMe account to assist with funeral and burial expenses. No family prepares for this type of tragedy. Any contribution from the community is deeply appreciated. GoFundMe: https://rb.gy/513m0d "

