JSO: 8 officers, 1 sergeant to be removed and stripped from Corrections Authority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, questions are spiraling as to what caused one Duval County Jail inmate to end up in critical condition, and 8 correction officers and 1 correction sergeant to be removed from their positions and stripped of their corrections authority.

Sheriff TK Waters announced that the incident took place in the Duval County Jail yesterday morning... We asked the sheriff if any arrests had been made and he said not at this time.

“The safety and security of our inmates of those housed in our jail, is a priority for this agency, and I assure the public that this investigative process will be thorough, competent, and comprehensive,” said Sheriff Waters.

The Sheriff said that the removal of the 8 correction officers and 1 correction sergeant from their positions was “out of an abundance of caution.”

“It doesn’t sound like this is just an abundance of caution situation, because I think they would have been more deliberate,” said Attorney Chris Carson. “They would have just said, hey, they’re on paid leave or something like that.”

Attorney Chris Carson told us while JSO did not give much information- the things they did say show it’s serious.

“The fact that they immediately stripped all of these officers of their power, it is suggestive to me that there probably is something to it,” said Carson.

We also asked Carson, what the investigative process looks like from here.

“They are going to gather evidence. They are going to talk to witnesses. There are lots of areas in the jail where there are recordings that are taken. They’re going to look at all of that, and then they will just simply progress forward,” said Carson.

There’s still a lot more to learn- Sheriff Waters only spoke for two minutes tonight. We will keep pushing to get any video that may exist- as well as answers about the names of the officers and the inmates.

