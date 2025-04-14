“He deserved so much more than this”: Hundreds protest, demanding justice for Charles Faggart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of protesters demanding justice for Charles Faggart, the man who died after an incident involving corrections officers at the Duval County Jail, held a rally and march at JSO headquarters Sunday.

Faggart’s mother and the mother of his son spoke publicly for the first time since his death.

Through tears, Faggart’s mother Tracey Karpas, argued that what happened to her son should never happen to anyone.

“I am so thankful for the 31 years I got with him, but I should have gotten at least 31 more,” said Karpas.

“I loved Charles and he deserved so much more than this. And that’s all I have to say,” said Caitlyn Benz, the mother of Faggart’s six-year-old son Lincoln.

Protesters marched around the jail, calling for the release of the corrections officers’ names, which are still unknown nearly a week after they were removed from their positions and stripped of their authority.

Samuel Hunter with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee explained they also want the release of any footage documenting the incident.

“Transparency should be available to the public immediately. I mean, he was brain-dead on Monday and the public didn’t get informed till Tuesday evening, and he was pronounced dead on Thursday, and they’re still refusing to give us the names,” said Hunter.

Related: Family, officials react after critically injured Duval County Jail inmate dies

Sheriff T.K. Waters has acknowledged there is an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by JSO. The sheriff has also requested the assistance of the FBI.

“Regardless of the situation, and whether or not an incident involves law enforcement personnel or a citizen, the integrity of the investigation must be maintained,” said a JSO spokesperson in an emailed statement. “This may include the redacting of specific information upon release of documents pertaining to the incident. Every document we release must be checked to ensure the proper information is released, and more importantly, that we do not violate FSS in the release of confidential information nor do we compromise the integrity of the investigation by releasing exempt information prematurely.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Protesters also called on city council to make immediate investments to improve conditions in the Duval County jail, while they consider potentially investing up to $1 billion for the construction of a new facility.

Related: ‘We need a new jail’: Jacksonville mayor says major decision on jail move coming soon

“A fraction of that money can be put towards the current jail and making sure situations like this don’t happen. Making sure there’s not an overpopulation, making sure they have the correct infrastructure to provide actual care for its inmates. And the city council has the power to vote on those things,” said Hunter.

Those present Sunday afternoon were called to attend the next meeting of city council to express their concerns and demand change from city leaders to ensure accountability and transparency from JSO, along with the safety of inmates moving forward.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.