Lawsuit filed against sheriff, JSO on anniversary of man who died after being ‘restrained’ by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Charles Faggart filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Sheriff T.K. Waters and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, marking the one-year anniversary of Faggart’s death at the Duval County Jail.

The lawsuit seeks the release of all public records and video evidence related to the April 7, 2025, incident that led to Faggart’s death.

The 31-year-old died after being placed in a restraint chair while in police custody. While a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report mentions aggressive behavior and a seizure, the family alleges he was killed by officers.

The FBI has since become involved in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Rally planned on year anniversary of Faggart death

What: Family, friends, supporters rally for Charles Faggart

Family, friends, supporters rally for Charles Faggart When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

6 p.m., Tuesday Where: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters,501 E Bay St, Jacksonville

Belkis Plata, the attorney who filed the suit on behalf of Faggart’s family, is seeking the release of the complete public record related to the death and investigation, including all available video evidence, the suit states.

The family stated that formal public records requests made shortly after Faggart’s death have been met with silence. “The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, led by Waters, has blatantly violated Florida’s public records laws, denying the transparency and accountability the law requires and the public is entitled to,” the legal team said in a statement released Tuesday.

Read: Report reveals incident that preceded Duval inmate Charles Faggart’s death stretched over 2 hours

Attorneys for the family allege that Faggart was “brutally beaten and killed by officers within the Duval County Jail.”

According to a JSO incident report, Faggart was in jail following a domestic violence incident. On April 7, 2025, he was being moved to a cell when he reportedly displayed aggressive behavior, prompting officers to attempt to restrain him.

Sources indicated that pepper spray was allegedly used during the encounter. Faggart was then placed in a restraint chair. The incident report states that Faggart was moved to a cell nearly 2 hours after being placed in the restraint chair. Officers reported witnessing a seizure during the incident, though the events following the restraint are heavily redacted in the police report.

Faggart was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Protests have occurred throughout Jacksonville in the months following the incident.

A rally and vigil are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday outside the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Charles Faggart Charles Faggart, 31, died after being placed in a restraint chair while in Jacksonville police custody in April 2025. (Charles Faggart, family, attorney)

Read: Jacksonville police identify 9 officers removed from jail duties after injury of inmate who died

Read: Charles Faggart’s mother claims his autopsy report lists cause of death as ‘unable to determine’

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FBI Jacksonville takes over investigation into Charles Faggart's death in police custody

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