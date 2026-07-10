72-year-old arrested after deadly Atlantic Beach stabbing, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Atlantic Beach Tuesday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, after 9 p.m., Atlantic Beach Police officers responded to Rose Avenue near Mayport Road. When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Mickey Jo Guile lying in a back bedroom. Guile was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives started an investigation with Atlantic Beach Police and the State Attorney’s Office. 72-year-old Stephen Perez-Guerra was determined to be the suspect.

Perez-Guerra was arrested on Wednesday for 2nd Degree Murder, and he is currently booked into the Duval County Jail.

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