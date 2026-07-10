Waycross officer, his child’s grandma arrested in battery case by Georgia Bureau of Investigation

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross Police Department officer and a woman were arrested Friday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in relation to a simple battery case, GBI announced Friday.

Marc Horne, 30, of Waycross, and Kisha Music, 51, of Blackshear, were arrested Friday and booked into the Ware County Jail, GBI said.

Action News Jax first told you in June that the May 28 incident between Horne and Music was under investigation by the GBI.

That day, Horne was supposed to be meeting the mother of his child to go to an appointment. Music, the baby’s grandmother, arrived before the baby’s mother.

GBI was requested to investigate the confrontation, which was caught on two videos, by WPD. Horne was not on duty at the time of the fight, GBI said.

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In the first video shot by Horne, you can hear the detective tell Music, “Respectfully, I’d rather you not go in there.”

Music replies that she goes to all the child’s appointments.

Music can be seen walking in the video towards Horne’s truck and open the door. Horne calls the police. Words are exchanged, Music screams at Horne to not put his hands on her, then she slaps the phone out of his hands.

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In the next video, shot by Horne’s mother, Music is knocked to the ground and gets up with a bloody face.

GBI said once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ware County Solicitor’s Office for review and prosecution.

Action News Jax has requested Music and Horne’s mugshots and arrest reports.

GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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