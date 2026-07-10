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First Alert Weather: Increasing storms over the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Any storms will be isolated across NE Florida this evening; otherwise, partly cloudy, very warm & humid.
  • Afternoon storm chances will increase over the weekend with temperatures trending slightly lower but highs still in the 90s before slow-moving storms develop & move east/northeast, impacting some of the beaches as well.
  • Scattered storms continue early next week with highs in the lower 90s.

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TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. High: 97

SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 72/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ thunderstorms. 74/93

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