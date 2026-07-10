First Alert Weather: Increasing storms over the weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Any storms will be isolated across NE Florida this evening; otherwise, partly cloudy, very warm & humid.

Afternoon storm chances will increase over the weekend with temperatures trending slightly lower but highs still in the 90s before slow-moving storms develop & move east/northeast, impacting some of the beaches as well.

Scattered storms continue early next week with highs in the lower 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

SATURDAY: Hot… partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. High: 97

SATURDAY NIGHT: A storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 72/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ thunderstorms. 74/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️