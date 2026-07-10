Jacksonville Aviation Authority considers filing lawsuit against the City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority will meet next week to talk about the possibility of suing the City of Jacksonville.

JAA argues the Jacksonville City Council overstepped its authority when it made proposals about how JAA should spend its money.

That includes changes and suggestions the Council had about the agency’s 2026 budget and contributions to other city agencies.

Action News Jax first told you last August about the dispute between JAA and now-Jacksonville City Council President Howland.

In June, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained an email where the FAA said it had “serious concern” with reports that JAA executive leadership had faced threats of personnel action for following federal guidelines.

The discussion about the proposed lawsuit will take place at a special meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can view the draft lawsuit included in JAA’s public meeting notice below:

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