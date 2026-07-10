LIST: Here’s when Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia students return for 2026-27 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — By this time next month, most students in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be gearing up to go back to school, or have already gone back to school.

Our Southeast Georgia counties will be heading back to school before Northeast Florida students, with Brantley County headed back first on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The last local district to start school is Union County on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Here’s a full list of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia public school districts and when they head back to class:

Southeast Georgia

BRANTLEY COUNTY SCHOOLS

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

CAMDEN COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

PIERCE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

GLYNN COUNTY SCHOOLS

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

WARE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026

CHARLTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

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Northeast Florida

DUVAL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

ST. JOHNS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

NASSAU COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

BAKER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

PUTNAM COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026

CLAY COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOLS

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

BRADFORD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026

UNION COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

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