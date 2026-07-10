LIST: Here’s when Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia students return for 2026-27 school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — By this time next month, most students in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be gearing up to go back to school, or have already gone back to school.
Our Southeast Georgia counties will be heading back to school before Northeast Florida students, with Brantley County headed back first on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
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The last local district to start school is Union County on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Here’s a full list of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia public school districts and when they head back to class:
Southeast Georgia
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
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Northeast Florida
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
ST. JOHNS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
COLUMBIA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
BRADFORD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026
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