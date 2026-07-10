Teen arrested in March crash that killed father, teen sons, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen has been arrested in connection with a March crash that killed a father and his two sons, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday.

Sidney Reshawn Harrell, 17, is facing the following charges:

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Three counts of Vehicular Homicide

Three counts of DUI Manslaughter

Three counts of DUI Causing Injury

Action News Jax first told you about the crash when it happened on March 1, and JSO announced that three people were killed and four were hurt.

Investigators said at the time that a juvenile was behind the wheel of a westbound Infiniti when the vehicle crossed the center median.

Harrell hit another vehicle head-on and then crashed into another, JSO said.

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“Data from the vehicle’s electronic data recorder showed he had the accelerator at 100% and was barreling down Atlantic Boulevard at 98 mph just seconds before impact,” JSO said.

The first vehicle that was hit was “then hit by another car and burst into flames, trapping three people inside,” JSO said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked to free them, JSO said, but a 50-year-old man, 13-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old boy died at the scene.

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Investigators found that Harrell only had a learner’s permit at the time of the crash, and that was suspended in January.

JSO said a toxicology report showed “a large amount of THC in Harrell’s system at the time of the crash.” A witness told police that Harrell “appeared to be smoking a ‘blunt’ at a red light,” JSO said.

Harrell was arrested Monday on a warrant during a traffic stop, JSO said, and was found to be speeding by the officer who pulled him over.

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