Multi-vehicle crash on Atlantic Boulevard leaves three dead, four hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A devastating multi-vehicle crash on Atlantic Boulevard left three people dead and four others hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a teen driver reportedly crossed the center median into oncoming traffic.

JSO reported that the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 5400 Atlantic Blvd. According to investigators, a juvenile was behind the wheel of a westbound Infiniti when the vehicle crossed the center median and collided with three eastbound vehicles—two SUVs and a sedan.

The impact was so severe that it sparked fires in two of the vehicles.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It resulted in a dynamic traffic crash,” said Sgt. Hungerford of the JSO Traffic Homicide Unit. “We’re still working to determine which of the three [oncoming cars] the Infiniti actually struck. We do believe it struck more than one”.

The aftermath of the collision was catastrophic:

Three fatalities, with all three occupants of one of the eastbound SUVs pronounced dead at the scene.

Four hospitalizations, two men from the second SUV were transported with life-threatening injuries, while the female driver in a sedan, as well as the teen driver of the Infiniti were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Part of Atlantic Boulevard was closed for several hours.

JSO has not yet confirmed if speed was a factor or if the juvenile driver will face criminal charges, stating the investigation into the sequence of events is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.