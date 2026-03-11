House passes bill that would increase highway speed limits

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, the House passed Senate Bill 1220 with an attached amendment allowing highway speed limits in Florida to reach 80 mph, 10 mph higher than the speed limit on Interstate 95.

People outside a rest stop in St. Johns County have mixed opinions on the increase. Lisa Chesin, a retiree traveling from California to Tampa, said she doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“I think people drive faster than the speed limit, so increasing it to 80 miles an hour is just gonna cause additional problems and unnecessary injuries and death,” Chesin said.

Other drivers think the increase won’t make much of a difference.

“All the people are gonna go fast over the speed limit, and you’re always gonna have people driving too slow,” Alberto Gonzales of Orlando said.

Now that the House has passed the bill, it will need to clear the Senate before potentially taking effect on July 1.

