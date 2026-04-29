First Alert Weather: Near record high, tracking when rain returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are dry this morning for the commute.

Temperatures today will be hot in the lower 90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Daily record high temp: 91 - 1991

An isolated shower is possible in SE Georgia.

Winds will blow out of the southwest today at 5-15 mph.

WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will blow smoke to the north/northeast.

High rip current risk at local beaches.

Highs back down to the lower to mid 80s tomorrow.

Showers move-in for SE Georgia on Thursday morning and spread into NE Florida through the afternoon.

Friday will start off dry and then scattered showers/storm develop in the afternoon.

Widespread rainfall arrives Saturday afternoon/night and early Sunday morning.

Sunday daytime is trending drier now after rainfall amounts that could locally be 1-2."



Likely 100% coverage through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated SE Georgia shower. HIGH: 92 (Record: 93 - 1991)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. 64/82

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few afternoon showers. 64/86

SATURDAY: Overcast with PM showers/storm. 68/84

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with early AM showers. Turning partly cloudy. 60/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/79

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/83

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