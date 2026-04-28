Donate to the South Georgia Wildfire Relief Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many families have lost everything in the South Georgia wildfires.

Please join Action News Jax and Cox Media Group Jacksonville Radio in partnering with the Salvation Army to support the wildfire relief fund.

All donations will stay right here at home to help the families in Brantley County.

Just VISIT THIS LINK and under the drop down menu that says, “What would you like your donation to support?” select “South Georgia Fires (April 2026).”

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