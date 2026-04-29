‘It’s a struggle’: Brantley County parents feel the impact of school closures

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County parents have no word on when students will be able to come back to school.

School officials sent out a notice that the school will be closed for students for the rest of the week. Although, beginning Thursday, teachers and staff will be allowed to come back to work.

The fire has been a domino effect for families here in Brantley County beyond those impacted directly by the fire.

Jada Quarterman, a single mother who lives in Nahunta, says she wasn’t in the evacuation zone, but her son attends a school that is. Since schools are closed, she says it’s been a challenge to find other options for childcare. But she says it’s been hard watching this fire take over her small community.

“Anxious,” said Quarterman. That’s the word she’s using to describe reality for her right now, though.

Her son attends Waynesville Primary School.

“We don’t know when they’re going back to school,” Quarterman said.

“It’s my friend, my personal friend that watches him. I don’t have a lot of help.”

“She’s not going to be able to watch him for the next two days so now I have to find another babysitter, so yeah, it’s a struggle.”

She says across the board, it’s hard for so many here. But she’s grateful for how the community continues to show up for each other.

“We have a great small community. Like everyone’s come together, helping each other.”

Parents can expect another update on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.