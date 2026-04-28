Highway 82 Wildfire: Brantley County school employees will return Thursday, student return date TBD

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County Schools are going to be closed for students through Friday as crews continue to battle the Highway 82 Fire, the Brantley County School System announced on social media on Tuesday.

The district plans to have school employees return on Thursday and Friday, while Atkinson Elementary School and Waynesville Primary School principals will get in touch with their employees with specific information.

Students have been out of school since Wednesday, April 22.

BCSS said in the social media post that by Friday afternoon, a decision will be announced when students will return to classes.

“As we plan next steps for return to schools, we are working in close coordination with county and state emergency officials to make sure we can get back to some normalcy as soon as safely possible,” the district wrote.

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