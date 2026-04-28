Limited re-entry with guidelines allowed for Highway 110W residents in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County Sheriff’s Office announces that limited re-entry is now allowed with specific guidelines for residents with a placard for Highway 110W.

As part of the re-entry process, residents are told to:

Show proof of residence

Follow all road closures and barricades

Keep children under 18 with an adult at all times

Be ready to leave again if conditions change

The Sheriff’s Office says the placard pickup is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Placards are required for Highway 110 W residents, and pickup locations include Satilla Grocery / Hwy 259 and Hwy 32 & 301 (west side of 301, open lot).

The limited re-entry areas include the following:

Hwy 110 Corridor (110 West Residents)

Residents only may enter with a placard

Area remains restricted to the public

No commercial vehicles allowed

Post Road AREA

Post Road is open

Albert Gibson is open from Post Road; Closed at Boots Harrison to Browntown Road

Murphy Road is open from Post Road; Closed at Mineral Spring

ROAD CLOSURES AND ACCESS

Closed Roads

Mineral Springs – CLOSED

Boots Harrison – CLOSED

Mumford Road – CLOSED

Crandall Road – CLOSED

Hawthorne Road – CLOSED

Browntown Road -- CLOSED -- (from Hwy 82 to Wayne County line)

Hwy 32 from Highway 110w to Browntown Rd -- CLOSED

Restricted Hwy 32 Access – Residents Only

Hwy 32 from Hwy 301 to Hwy 110 West

Hwy 32 – Post Rd to Browntown Rd NE (north of 32, east of Browntown Rd)

Placard Access Only

Hwy 110 West from Hwy 82 to Hwy 32

Wayne County Closure

Mt. Pleasant Road (where Browntown Rd transitions at Wayne County line) is closed to Mobile Road.

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