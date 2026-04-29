Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dies at 35

Former defensive end Josh Mauro, who played for three teams during his eight-year NFL career, died on April 23, his family announced. He was 35.

A cause of death was not provided.

The player’s father, Greg Mauro, made the announcement on social media.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new — living in the presence of the Lord — we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend."

Mauro played for the Arizona Cardinals for six of his eight seasons over two different stints, KNXV reported. He played with the Cardinals from 2014 to 2017 and then finished his career in Arizona in 2020 and 2021.

He was with the Cardinals squad that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2015.

In between, Mauro played one season with the New York Giants (2018) and one with the Oakland Raiders (2019).

Born in England and raised in Texas, Mauro played in 80 games, starting in 40. He made 130 tackles, had five sacks and forced two fumbles, USA Today reported.

He signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after his college career at Stanford. He played at defensive back for the Cardinal from 2010 to 2012 before switching to defensive end in 2013,

He played in 47 games and made one interception during his senior season.

Former Cardinals player JJ Watt posted a tribute on social media, “We’re losing way too many, way too young. Rest in Peace Josh.”

“The Raiders mourn the loss of Josh Mauro. ... The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh’s family and friends at this time,” the Raiders said in a statement.

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