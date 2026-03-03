Unauthorized individual boards DCPS bus, briefly touches student; investigation underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools Police are investigating a troubling incident involving a school bus headed to Riverside High School, after an unauthorized person was allowed onto the bus while students were on board.

The incident occurred while the bus was en route to campus with five to seven students aboard. According to the district, bus surveillance video shows the individual briefly reaching over and touching a student on the knee before exiting less than a minute later. The behavior was reported, prompting the person to get off the bus.

Parents said they are demanding answers and questioning how the situation was allowed to happen.

“Honestly, it’s not right because it’s children on the bus and they can be a serial killer. It can be anybody. I can imagine how parents feel,” said Sierra Timmes.

Another parent, Jeff Butler, expressed concern about the potential danger to students.

“You can obviously put somebody else in danger and you can put like all the kids and Dan in itself like I’m hoping like at least he knew the person but like if he didn’t touch a child I don’t even know what to say about that one,” Butler said.

Victoria Tucker said the individual should never have been permitted to board.

“I think that he should not have been allowed to get on the bus to begin with,” said Tucker.

The district confirmed the bus is operated by one of its contracted transportation vendors, Student Transportation of America. In a statement, Duval County Public Schools said it is “very concerned that established safety protocols were not followed” by the vendor.

When the bus arrived on campus, administrators ensured the students were safe, provided support services, and notified families.

Donna Porter said she would be devastated if her child had been involved.

“Like, I know if it was my child on the bus I would be like outrageous. I would be in tears that would be in shambles,” said Porter.

Sierra Timmes added that the incident has shaken her trust in student transportation.

“ I can’t trust my school bus driver because you let somebody that’s not supposed to be on the bus,” said Timmes.

Porter said parents deserve clear communication from the district and the transportation provider.

“ I would definitely want answers.”

This is not the first time Student Transportation of America has faced issues in Duval County. In April of last year, a bus driver was fired after leaving a Duval County student unattended in a vehicle. Just last month, a 14-year-old student was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing another student with a knife on a school bus.

The investigation remains active. District officials say once it is complete, appropriate action will be taken.

Action News Jax has reached out to Student Transportation of America to ask why the bus driver allowed an unauthorized individual on board and to determine what disciplinary action, if any, has been taken. A response has not yet been received.

