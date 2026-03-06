Fans guide to THE PLAYERS 2026 ⛳| Everything you need to know before you go

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship is one of the PGA’s Tour’s flagship events located at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach.

The fun starts for fans this weekend. Here’s an ultimate guide to THE PLAYERS 2026 with everything you need to know before you go.

Fan Weekend

Fan Weekend begins Friday and runs through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free in the general parking lot off CR 210.

During the event, fans will be able to get first pick on all the merchandise at the Fan Shop, take some swings at the 17th Hole Challenge, a replica of the par-3 Island Green, and enjoy local food trucks.

THE PLAYERS Championship, March 10-15

Practice rounds begin Tuesday and Wednesday; Competitive rounds, Thursday through Sunday, March 15.

As of Friday, tickets for Saturday are sold out and tickets for all other rounds are limited. CLICK HERE for tickets

Gate Times

Gates will open at 7:30 a.m. each day.

Bag Policy and What You Can Bring

Fans may bring bags that meet the following guidelines:

Opaque bags measuring 6x6x6 inches or smaller

Clear bags measuring 12x6x12 inches or smaller

Additionally, fans are allowed to bring their own food in a 1-gallon clear plastic bag, with food items wrapped in clear wrap. Reusable plastic or metal cups (up to 32oz) are also permitted, provided they are empty upon entry. No memorabilia can be brought into the tournament including pin flags, photos, trading cards, balls and other sports paraphernalia.

The PGA TOUR’s full Prohibited and Permitted Items List can be found here.

THE PLAYERS’ Military Appreciation Day concert

Multi-Platinum recording artist and three-time GRAMMY award winner Ludacris will headline THE PLAYERS” Military Appreciation Day concert on March 10 at TPC Sawgrass on the Island Green.

The Military Appreciation Day ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. on March 10 followed by Ludacris’ performance. Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of Tuesday tickets, which can be bought atTHEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

THE PLAYERS Championship - Ludacris

Parking:

Parking passes for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 must be purchased in advance online. A separate parking pass is required for each day of the tournament. Parking passes will be digital; no parking will be sold on-site. CLICK HERE to purchase parking to purchase parking

*As of Friday, March 6, General parking for Thursday, Friday, 13 and Saturday, March 14 is sold out.

Free Nocatee Shuttles:

Shuttle Times: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Parking Locations:

Palm Valley Academy: 700 Bobcat Lane, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 (Friday-Sunday)

Valley Ridge Academy: 105 Greenleaf Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 (Friday-Saturday)

Pine Island Academy: 805 Pine Island Rd, St. Augustine, FL 32095 (Saturday-Sunday)

Drop-off Location: Nicklaus entrance to THE PLAYERS

Downtown Jacksonville Shuttle Service:

Daily Pickup times (Thursday - Sunday):

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront Hotel (Newnan Street side) – 7:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 1:30 PM

Marriott Jacksonville Downtown Hotel (On Water Street in front of the hotel at the crosswalk to the Performing Arts Center) – 7:15 AM, 10:15 AM, 1:30 PM

Southbank Hotel at Jacksonville Riverfront (In front of the hotel) – 7:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM

Return Times:

Thursday - Saturday: Shuttles will return to the hotels leaving TPC Sawgrass from 2pm through 8pm in a continuous cycle.

Sunday: Shuttles will return to the hotels leaving TPC Sawgrass from 2pm through 6:30pm in a continuous cycle.

Rideshare

Rideshare services will be available, with drop-off and pick-up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard as well as complimentary bicycle and golf cart parking.

When arriving, enter “THE PLAYERS Championship” as your destination.

Follow event signage for rideshare access when entering and exiting the championship grounds.

After the event, head to the designated rideshare pick-up area and connect with your driver to head to your next destination.

Disabled Guest Service

Carts will run from the time gates open each tournament day until 30 minutes after play.

Cart Shuttles will only pick up and drop off from the following designated locations:

Behind 16 green by Couples Gate

Behind 8 green adjacent to the Fan Bleacher presented by Meiomi Wines

Player left of 9 fairway by Wine & Dine on 9

Player left of 9 green

Clubhouse area behind 3 tee

Player right of 16 tee

Player right of 15 fairway at Taste of Jax

*Shuttles will not stray from official route under any circumstances. CLICK HERE for more

Local Flavors: Food Options

From food trucks to visiting restaurants, there are plenty of dining options at THE PLAYERS. Click here for a rundown of the flavors at THE PLAYERS and were to find them.

Click here to see where to grab drinks.

Cashless Experience

All payments will be digital, contactless and cashless throughout the entire tournament property.

THE PLAYERS MAP 2026 (THE PLAYERS)

