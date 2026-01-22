Rapper Ludacris headlining THE PLAYERS’ Military Appreciation Day concert

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Multi-Platinum recording artist and three-time GRAMMY award winner Ludacris will headline THE PLAYERS” Military Appreciation Day concert on March 10 at TPC Sawgrass on the Island Green.

THE PLAYERS Executive Director Lee Smith expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating in a news release Thursday, “Military Appreciation Day means a lot to us and welcoming Ludacris to one of the most iconic stages in golf is a pretty special way to celebrate.”

The Military Appreciation Day ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. on March 10 followed by Ludacris’ performance. Admission to the concert is free with the purchase of Tuesday tickets, which can be bought at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

Ludacris, known for hit songs like “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” and “Rollout,” expressed his excitement for the event: “I’m ready to stand up on the iconic 17th hole—the stage will be epic and the energy will be electric. Join me to kick off the best week of the year in Ponte Vedra Beach,” he stated in the news release.

