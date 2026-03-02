Looking back at 9 years of Tenikka’s Books for Kids & how you can help get books into kids’ hands

In 2026, we’re marking eight years of “Tenikka’s Books for Kids.”

Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes launched the campaign in 2018 with the dream of helping local kids learn the joy and power of reading.

We reached out to local businesses and organizations, sent out boxes, and then let people know where to donate. We’ve collected more than thousands of books, which are given to local kids for free.

The inspiration for “Tenikka’s Books for Kids” came from Tenikka’s home in Whitakers, North Carolina. She started reading as a toddler. Growing up, the one-room library in Whitakers was one of Tenikka’s favorite places.

There were also books at home. One of Tenikka’s favorites was her family’s collection of World Book encyclopedias from the 1980s. Each volume expanded a young Tenikka’s mind, sparking her dream of becoming a journalist.

Throughout her career, Tenikka has been dedicated to sharing the magic and power of reading with children. Through “Tenikka’s Books for Kids” she hopes to put that special book in a child’s hands, with the hope it will change their life too.

The 2026 edition of Tenikka’s Books for Kids runs from March 9-21.

HOW TO DONATE:

-Collect books within your organization or family and make it fun!

-Drop off new or very gently used books for children birth to 18 years old at any branch of the Jacksonville Public Library.

-Order books from the #TB4K Amazon Wish list

-Make an online cash donation to the Tenikka’s Books for Kids Fund through the nonprofit Library Foundation of Jacksonville.

On behalf of Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes and our Action News Jax Family Focus partners, thank you in advance for your continued support.

