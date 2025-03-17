WATCH: Action News Jax Family Focus presents ‘Raising Readers’ special

Throughout her career, Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes has spent countless hours visiting schools, libraries, churches, and community center talking to children about the importance of education and literacy, and how they will use their ability to read and write in virtually every part of their lives.

“Raising Readers” is about inspiring children to become lifelong readers and providing support to lift children who may face challenges with reading, and to help families with access to literacy resources.

FAST FACTS ABOUT LITERACY IN FLORIDA

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress in 2024, just 62% of Florida fourth graders are at the Basic reading level, meaning they can interpret the meaning of what they read.

Just 33% of Florida fourth graders are Proficient, meaning they can not only interpret what they read but can also draw conclusions and make evaluations. Those numbers have been consistent over time. That’s why work is underway to help children get on track and thrive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

You can watch the full “Raising Readers” special in the video above.

You can also help get books into the hands of children who need them by donating to the Tenikka’s Books for Kids book collection drive now through March 29.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.