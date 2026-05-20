Florida nursing shortage could leave 60,000 positions unfilled by 2035

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A critical healthcare crisis is brewing across Northeast Florida, as experts warn Florida could face a shortage of up to 60,000 nurses by 2035, according to projections cited by healthcare leaders.

Leaders with the Florida Center for Nursing say recruitment, retention, and education challenges are weakening the state’s nursing pipeline at a time when healthcare demand is rapidly increasing.

Some local nursing schools are turning away qualified applicants because of limited faculty and classroom space.

Experts also say many students who enroll in nursing programs never complete them, further straining the workforce pipeline.

Dr. Rayna Letourneau, executive director of the Florida Center for Nursing, said Florida must ensure it has enough qualified nurses to care for both residents and visitors.

According to state data, Florida’s first-time RN NCLEX pass rate is 81.82%, below the national average of 86.71%.

Letourneau said if staffing shortages continue, patients could face longer emergency room wait times and delays in care coordination and hospital discharges.

Local healthcare systems say they are investing heavily in solutions.

According to Baptist Health, the system recently launched a new Center for Professional Excellence and accelerated training program aimed at strengthening the nursing workforce.

HCA Florida Healthcare says it is expanding tuition assistance efforts and partnering with the University of North Florida on a new advancement center initiative.

Letourneau said the physical, mental, and emotional demands of nursing continue to contribute to burnout and workforce shortages statewide.

Even among students who enter nursing programs, experts estimate only about 75% to 85% complete their education programs.

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